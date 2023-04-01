Inicia el torneo infantil municipal

Hoy el complejo Akerman Millares del barrio Constitución marcará el inicio del tradicional certamen con la participación de las categorías que van desde la 2010 hasta la 2018, a partir de las 9.

1° FECHA INFANTIL 2023

Categoría 2010 en cancha Belgrano: 8.45 a 9 horas: LA UNION VS. FLORIDA; 9.50 horas: CHICOS MALOS VS. INVASORES. 10.40 horas: LAS TIPAS FC VS. MARISCAL; 11.30 horas: LA CAI VS. SAN CAYETANO. 12.10: LA FASCIO VS. HALCONES.

Categoría: 2011/2012: cancha femenina: 8:45 a 9 horas: MARISCAL VS. LAS TIPAS FC; 09:40 horas: LA UNION VS. FLORIDA FC; 10:20 horas: CHICOS MALOS VS. PIRATITAS; 11 horas: LA FASCIO VS. INVASORES; 11:40 horas: HALCONES VS. SAN CAYETANO; 12:20 horas: NIVELITOS VS. LOS LEONES.

Categoría 2013/2014: cancha Constitución: 8.45 a 9 horas: CAI 2013 VS. SAN CAYETANO; 9.40 horas: LAS TIPAS VS. LA FASCIO; 10.20 horas: CAI NEGRO VS. PIRATITAS; 11 horas: FLORIDA VS. CHICOS MALOS; 11:40 horas: NIVELITOS VS. MARISCAL; 12:20 horas: CAI ROJOS VS. INVASORES.

Categoría: 2015/2016: cancha Constitución: 8:45 a 9 horas: NIVELITOS VS. INVASORES; 9.40 horas PIRATITAS VS. CAI; 10:20 horas: FLORIDA VS. LA UNION; 11 horas: CHICOS MALOS VS. SAN CAYETANO; 11:40 horas: MARISCAL VS. LAS TIPAS.

Categoría: 2017/2018: cancha Constitución: 09:30 horas: MARISCAL VS. LA CAI; 10 horas: PIRATITAS VS. SAN CAYETANO; 10:40: FLORIDA VS. LOS LEONES.